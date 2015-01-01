SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pulsipher DT, Rettig EK, Krapf EM, Stanford LD. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/02699052.2021.1942550

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the frequency and severity of post-concussive symptoms in youth with a history of concussion relative to youth without concussion who had another medical diagnosis, as well as compare the correlations between post-concussive and depressive symptoms between groups. We hypothesized comparable symptom reporting and correlations in each group.

METHODS: A total of 564 youth ages 8-18 years were assessed regarding post-concussive symptoms. A subset of youth (n = 360) were compared on correlations between post-concussive and depressive symptoms. Non-parametric statistics were used for most analyses.

RESULTS: Youth with concussion reported a comparable number of post-concussive and depressive symptoms as youth with another medical condition without concussion. However, those with concussion reported greater post-concussive symptom severity (but small effect sizes). Relationships between post-concussive and depressive symptoms were comparable for both groups, but for those who sustained a concussion, the correlation was significantly stronger for females than males.

CONCLUSIONS: This study further demonstrates that post-concussive symptoms are nonspecific and provide little functional utility. Post-concussive and depressive symptoms are strongly correlated, particularly in females with concussion. Psychiatric comorbidities and other medical diagnoses should be assessed pre-injury because both affect interpretation of post-concussive symptom reports.


Concussion; depression; nonspecific; post-concussive

