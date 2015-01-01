|
Pulsipher DT, Rettig EK, Krapf EM, Stanford LD. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the frequency and severity of post-concussive symptoms in youth with a history of concussion relative to youth without concussion who had another medical diagnosis, as well as compare the correlations between post-concussive and depressive symptoms between groups. We hypothesized comparable symptom reporting and correlations in each group.
Language: en
Concussion; depression; nonspecific; post-concussive