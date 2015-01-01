Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the 52-week incidence proportion and incidence rate of sports-related concussion (SRC) among elite Para athletes, and to analyze the injury mechanisms.



METHOD: In total, 70 male and 37 female Swedish elite Para athletes (median age 29 years) with vision, physical and intellectual impairment, weekly self-reported sports-related injuries including concussion in an eHealth application adapted to Para athletes. Descriptive statistics were used to assess the incidence rate and incidence proportion. Chi-square statistics were used to analyze differences in the proportion of SRC.



RESULTS: A total of 13 SRC were reported: three athletes each sustained two SRC. The incidence proportion was 9.3% (95% CI 4.8-16.7), and the incidence rate 0.5 SRC/1000 hours (95% CI 0.3-0.9) of sports exposure. Athletes with vision impairment and female athletes reported a significantly higher proportion of SRC. A majority of the injuries (n = 9; 69%) occurred during sport-specific training. The injury mechanisms were collision with object (n = 7; 54%), collision with person (n = 4; 31%), and poor playing field conditions (n = 2; 16%).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of concussion among elite Paralympic athletes is comparable to sports for able-bodied athletes. Athletes with vision impairment and female athletes reported a significantly higher incidence of SRC, and collisions were the most common injury mechanism. These results can form the basis for future preventive research studies.

