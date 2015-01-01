Abstract

This study examined associations between Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and perinatal mental health and substance use among 98 low-income women (mean age 25.4 years; 93% Black/African American) referred to a mental health care manager in an urban women's clinic. Self-report and retrospective chart review data were utilized. Chi-squared and Fisher's Exact tests were performed to assess bivariate relationships between ACEs and mental health and substance use outcomes. Multivariate logistic regressions were used to examine the impact of ACEs on mental health and substance use, adjusting for marital status, education, and age.



FINDINGS indicate high levels of childhood adversity, specifically childhood abuse, are associated with negative perinatal mental health and substance use outcomes, including suicidal thoughts, anxiety, mood dysregulation, and tobacco and marijuana use. Inquiring about ACEs during prenatal care and/or in community health clinics may help identify patients' overall risk and provide opportunities for intervention for mothers and their infants.

