SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ganson KT, Testa A, Jackson DB, Nagata JM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 226: 108832.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2021.108832

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has documented an association between anabolic-androgenic steroid (AAS) use and criminal offending. Still, whether legal performance-enhancing substance (e.g., creatine; PES) use is similarly associated with criminal offending is unknown. The aim of the present study was to determine the prospective associations between legal PES use and AAS use and criminal offending among U.S. adults.

METHODS: Data from three waves over 15 years of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, a prospective cohort study, were analyzed. Legal PES use and AAS use were assessed at Wave III (ages 18-26) and criminal offending was assessed at Wave IV (ages 24-32; N = 10,861) and Wave V (ages 33-43; N = 9,451). Criminal offending was measured using a summed score of six items (range 0-6). Multiple negative binominal regressions were conducted, transformed to incident rate ratios (IRR), adjusting for biological sex, age, race/ethnicity, household income, body mass index, depression, smoking, alcohol, and prior victimization and offending. MAIN FINDINGS: Among the sample (51.3 % male; 68.8 % White), legal PES use (Wave IV: IRR 1.46, 95 % confidence interval [CI] 1.15-1.85; Wave V: IRR 1.52, 95 % CI 1.02-2.27) and AAS use (Wave IV: IRR 1.73, 95 % CI 1.09-2.76; Wave V: IRR 2.36, 95 % CI 1.33-4.19) were prospectively associated with criminal offending during young and middle adulthood, while adjusting for demographic and behavioral factors.

CONCLUSIONS: These results confirm and expand upon prior research by describing the prospective associations between both legal PES use and AAS use and criminal offending among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults.


Language: en

Keywords

Young adults; Criminal activity; Criminal offending; Performance-enhancing substance use; Steroids

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print