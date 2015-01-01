|
McKay MT, Perry JL, Cole JC, Percy A, Sumnall HR. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 225: 108824.
BACKGROUND: The parental rules about alcohol questionnaire (Van der Vorst et al., 2005, 2006) uses 10 items to assess how strictly adolescents believe the rules set by their parents about drinking are. An increasing body of literature has attested to the importance of rule setting in the prevention of problematic alcohol use among adolescents. A recent study proposed a two-factor solution in place of the hypothesized unidimensional one, with factors assessing non-normative, and normative rules.
Language: en
Adolescent; Alcohol; United Kingdom; Confirmatory factor analysis; Parental rules