Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol consumption has been steadily increasing in East Asia, however, there is comparatively little regional data of alcohol-related harms. This study examines the alcohol-related harms prevalence and risk factors in Hong Kong, a high population density city with limited alcohol regulation.



METHODS: A cross-sectional telephone survey was conducted in 2019 on Chinese adults aged 18-74 (n = 3200). Respondents were asked about various past-year first-hand drinking harms (after one's own drinking), second-hand harms (harms from other people's drinking) and views of neighbourhood alcohol outlet regulation.



RESULTS: Of drinkers, 21.1% reported first-hand alcohol harms, with physical/mental health harms (15.7%) most commonly reported. Younger-aged drinkers (adjusted odds ratios [AOR] 2.64, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.63, 4.48) and heavy drinkers (AOR 2.34, 95% CI 1.55, 3.55) were more likely to report first-hand harms. Of the sample, 18.2% experienced past-year second-hand harms, with public harms (12.9%) most commonly reported. Young age (AOR 1.88, 95% CI 1.43, 2.49), higher education (AOR 1.44, 95% CI 1.13, 1.83), past-year binge drinking (AOR 4.29, 95% CI 3.04, 6.05) and communal living (AOR 2.04, 95% CI 1.13, 3.75) predicted greater likelihood of second-hand alcohol harms. Higher neighbourhood alcohol outlet density was not associated with any first-hand harms and only significantly predicted being inconvenienced by drinkers. Although victims of second-hand alcohol harms were more supportive of regulating outlet density, 93.3% of respondents were opposed to such policies.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Although high levels of alcohol-related harms were not reported by Hong Kong adults, regulations should target young drinkers and binge drinkers who are most likely to experience drinking-related harms.

