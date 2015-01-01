|
Citation
|
Perone HR, Dietz NA, Belkowitz J, Bland S. Fam. Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a largely undetected occurrence in the United States reported by 36-50% of women in their lifetime and associated with extensive physical and psychological implications. Currently, conflicting recommendations exist regarding screening practices with the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) advocating for and against universal screening, respectively. With research suggesting that women are seldom asked about IPV during clinic visits, further information is needed regarding current screening practices.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; intimate partner violence; Dating violence; healthcare surveys; primary health care; spouse violence