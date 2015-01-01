|
Su Z, McDonnell D, Roth S, Li Q, Šegalo S, Shi F, Wagers S. Global Health 2021; 17(1): 67.
BACKGROUND: Due to COVID-19, domestic violence victims face a range of mental health challenges, possibly resulting in substantial human and economic consequences. However, there is a lack of mental health interventions tailored to domestic violence victims and in the context of COVID-19. In this study, we aim to identify interventions that can improve domestic violence victims' mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic to address the research gap. MAIN TEXT: Drawing insights from established COVID-19 review frameworks and a comprehensive review of PubMed literature, we obtained information on interventions that can address domestic violence victims' mental health challenges amid COVID-19. We identified practical and timely solutions that can be utilized to address mental health challenges domestic violence victims face amid COVID-19, mainly focusing on (1) decreasing victims' exposure to the abuser and (2) increasing victims' access to mental health services.
Language: en
*Mental health; *Coronavirus; *COVID-19; *Domestic violence and abuse; *Interventions; *Intimate partner violence; *Pandemic; *SARS-CoV-2; *Violence against women