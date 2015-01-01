|
Saavedra PAE, De Oliveira Leal JV, Areda CA, Galato D. Iran. J. Public Health 2021; 50(5): 866-878.
34183945
BACKGROUND: Burn injuries are very common and fire-related burns account for over 300,000 deaths per year globally. The costs of the treatment of these patients change around the world. The aim of the present study was to conduct a systematic literature review to identify the costs related to hospital stays of burn victims in countries with different Human Development Index (HDIs).
Injury; Burn; Burn units; Cost and costs analysis; Health care costs