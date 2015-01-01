Abstract

The authors report five forensic autopsy cases involving individuals who experienced cardiopulmonary arrest immediately after sustaining minor head injuries. Heartbeat was restored in two patients after resuscitation by paramedics. During autopsy, three patients exhibited high blood alcohol levels indicating severe intoxication, two had an unknown blood alcohol status, and all five exhibited parietal bruising of the head. In addition to alcohol intoxication, blunt force impact to the parietal area of the head was believed to be related to the occurrence of cardiopulmonary arrest immediately after head trauma. The absence of secondary brain damage in patients who die from cardiopulmonary arrest immediately after head trauma should be taken into account when diagnosing the cause of death. Additionally, indications for bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation should be considered for individuals who experience cardiopulmonary arrest due to head trauma.

Language: en