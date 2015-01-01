|
Citation
|
Osborne MT, Naddaf N, Abohashem S, Radfar A, Ghoneem A, Dar T, Wang Y, Patrich T, Oberfeld B, Tung B, Pitman RK, Mehta NN, Shin LM, Lo J, Rajagopalan S, Koenen KC, Grinspoon SK, Fayad ZA, Tawakol A. Psychoneuroendocrinology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Chronic transportation noise exposure associates with cardiovascular events through a link involving heightened stress-associated neurobiological activity (as amygdalar metabolic activity, AmygA) on (18)F-fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography/computed tomography ((18)F-FDG-PET/CT). Increased AmygA also associates with greater visceral adipose tissue (VAT) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM). While relationships between noise exposure and VAT and DM have been reported, the underlying mechanisms remain incompletely understood. We tested whether: (1) transportation noise exposure associates with greater (a) baseline and gains in VAT and (b) DM risk, and (2) heightened AmygA partially mediates the link between noise exposure and these metabolic diseases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Amygdalar activity; Diabetes mellitus; Noise exposure; Positron emission tomography; Visceral adiposity