Rodríguez Rodríguez-Caro CJ, Acosta Artiles FJ, Cejas Méndez MR, Ramallo-Fariña Y, Fernández Garcimartin H. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2021; 95.
OBJECTIVE: News about suicide may have either a contagion effect or a protective effect. For this reason, interventions aimed to the media are a priority. However, the effectiveness of the interventions has not yet been elucidated. The objective of the study was to evaluate comparatively the characteristics and adequacy of suicide news articles between geographical areas in which interventions aimed at media either exist or not.
Language: es
Spain; Suicide; World Health Organization; Mass media; Risk factors; Contagion effect; Protective effect