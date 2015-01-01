|
Ammerman BA, Burke TA, McClure K, Jacobucci R, Liu RT. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the implementation of several public safety measures to contain virus spread, most notably socially distancing policies. Prior research has linked similar public safety measures (i.e., quarantine) with suicide risk, in addition to supporting the role of social connection in suicidal thoughts and behaviors; consequently, there is a need to better understand the relationship between widespread social distancing policies and suicide risk. The current study aimed to examine the prospective association between COVID-19-related social distancing practices and suicidal ideation.
Language: en
COVID-19; suicidal ideation; lockdown; coronavirus; social distancing; suicide risk