|
Citation
|
Daruwala SE, Houtsma C, Martin R, Green B, Capron D, Anestis MD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Given that the majority of those who die by suicide are male, masculine traits have been examined as a potential link to the development of capability for suicide. However, research has not examined if such traits influence suicidal desire (i.e., thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness). This study examined the influence of stereotypically masculine traits of stoicism, sensation seeking, physical aggression, verbal aggression, and self-reliance on all three components of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide within a sample of male and female service members.
Language: en