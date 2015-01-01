|
Citation
|
Fedock G, Garthe R, Higgins GE, Lewis C, Blank Wilson A. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Incarcerated adults have high rates of fatal and nonfatal suicidal behaviors. Suicide prevention recommendations stress the need for the provision of health care for incarcerated adults after suicide attempts, yet prison policies and practices often focus instead on punitive responses to suicidal behaviors. Existing research is limited regarding factors that predict the provision of health care to incarcerated adults post-suicide attempt. The current study examined individual, incident, and institutional factors as predictors of health care to incarcerated adults post-suicide attempt.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; race; health care; prison; suicide attempts; racial disparities