Popp LM, Ashburn NP, McGinnis HD, Stopyra JP. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Every year drowning is responsible for 7% of injury-related deaths worldwide, making it the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death. However, in the United States, little is known regarding the prehospital presentation and management of these patients. The purpose of this study was to describe the drowning population in the United States, with a focus on prehospital time intervals, transport, and cardiac arrest frequency.
pediatric; cardiac arrest; emergency medical services; return of spontaneous circulation