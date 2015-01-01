Abstract

PURPOSE: Medical student mistreatment is pervasive, yet whether all physicians have a shared understanding of the problem is unclear. The authors presented professionally designed trigger videos to physicians from six different specialties to determine if they perceive mistreatment and its severity similarly.



METHOD: From October 2016 to August 2018, resident and attending physicians from 10 U.S. medical schools viewed five trigger videos showing behaviors that could be perceived as mistreatment. They completed a survey exploring their perceptions. The authors compared perceptions of mistreatment across specialties and, for each scenario, evaluated the relationship between specialty and perception of mistreatment.



RESULTS: Six-hundred and fifty resident and attending physicians participated. There were statistically significant differences in perception of mistreatment across specialties for three of the five scenarios: aggressive questioning (range 74.1%-91.2%), negative feedback (range 25.4%-63.7%), and assignment of inappropriate tasks (range 5.5%-25.5%) (P ≤.001, for all). After adjusting for gender, race, professional role, and prior mistreatment, physicians in surgery viewed three scenarios (aggressive questioning, negative feedback, inappropriate tasks) as less likely to represent mistreatment compared to internal medicine physicians. Physicians from obstetrics and gynecology and from "other" specialties perceived less mistreatment in two scenarios (aggressive questioning, negative feedback) while family physicians perceived more mistreatment in one scenario (negative feedback) compared to internal medicine physicians. The mean severity of perceived mistreatment on a 1 to 7 scale (7 most serious) also varied statistically significantly across the specialties for three scenarios: aggressive questioning (range 4.4-5.4, P <.001), ethnic insensitivity (range 5.1-6.1, P =.001), and sexual harassment (range 5.5-6.3, P =.004).



CONCLUSIONS: Specialty was associated with differences in the perception of mistreatment and in the rating of its severity. Further investigation is needed to understand why these perceptions of mistreatment vary among specialties and how to address these differences.

Language: en