Abstract

We report a case of fatal methaemoglobinaema resulting from sodium nitrite poisoning. A 28 year old woman arrested in the emergency department following collapse. During resuscitation a venous blood gas revealed a methaemoglobin percentage of 81%. Following treatment with methylene blue, sodium bicarbonate and adrenaline, the methaemoglobin decreased. Prior to transfer to intensive care, a CT head revealed extensive hypoxic brain injury. Two days later brain death was confirmed on brainstem testing. Severe methaemoglobinaemia is rapidly fatal, with fast diagnosis and treatment associated with improved outcomes.

