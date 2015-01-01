Abstract

Mental health is a pressing issue among Pacific communities in Aotearoa New Zealand, particularly among young Pacific men who have a high incidence of suicide deaths and reduced access to mental health services. Young Pacific men are heavily represented in professional sports, and despite limited empirical evidence, anecdotal evidence suggests that young Pacific male athletes face numerous factors that deter help-seeking behavior. In response, a mixed-methods study was carried out with young Pacific male athletes (n = 123) and key stakeholders (n = 12) to explore athletes' views and experiences of mental health help-seeking. The results revealed that athletes held low levels of "personal stigma" and were supportive of other athletes seeking help for mental distress, but also held high levels of "perceived stigma" and negative views toward seeking help for their own mental distress. These findings extend the literature and provide tailored strategies to facilitate help-seeking among young Pacific male athletes.

