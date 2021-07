Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab026.].



Michael J. C. Bray, Bhanu Sharma, Julia Cottrelle, Matthew E. Peters, Mark Bayley, Robin E. A. Green. Hippocampal atrophy is associated with psychotic symptom severity following traumatic brain injury. Brain Communications 2021. doi:10.1093/braincomms/fcab026.



In the originally published version of this manuscript, an author's surname was spelled incorrectly as Cottrelle's. The correct full name is Julia Cottrelle. This error has been corrected online. [The author's name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]

