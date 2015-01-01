|
Abstract
This longitudinal study examined the associations between child negative affect, parental self-efficacy (PSE), and parents' approaches to the provision of supportive socialization. It also investigated the bidirectionality between PSE, problem-focus socialization, and emotion-focus socialization across two time points separated by one year. Participants were 757 Hong Kong Chinese parents (47.4% fathers) of kindergarten children. At both time 1 and time 2, parents reported their PSE, problem-focus socialization, and emotion-focus socialization. Additionally, parents rated their child's negative affect at time 1.
afecto negativo; autoeficacia de los padres; bidireccionalidad; Bidirectionality; Emotion-focus socialization; Negative affect; Parental self-efficacy; Problem-focus socialization; socialización centrada en las emociones; socialización centrada en los problemas; 双向性; 情绪焦点社会化; 父母自我效能感; 负面情感; 问题焦点社会化