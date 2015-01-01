Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of death due to unintentional injuries in the older adult population, and fall-related death rates among older adults are escalating annually. Visual deficits are underrecognized and underdiagnosed, which increases fall risk. The purpose of this article is to provide a review of the common types of visual impairment, their etiology, and treatment and to present strategies to reduce falls among older adults with visual impairments. Both traditional home safety interventions and emerging technology-based interventions to reduce falls are described. Appropriate use of both traditional and emerging fall prevention interventions may reduce fall risk and falls among older adult home healthcare patients.

Language: en