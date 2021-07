Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Though rodenticidal hepatotoxicity is reported from India, there is no systematic study to assess its magnitude. This study aimed to assess exposure to rodenticide as a risk factor for acute hepatotoxicity in Tamil Nadu, India.



METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed acute hepatotoxicity caused by ingestion of hepatotoxin or potentially hepatotoxic drug overdose across 15 hospitals in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019. Study exclusion criteria were idiosyncratic drug-induced liver injury and chronic liver diseases.



RESULTS: Of the 702 patients, 685 gave history of consuming rodenticide; hepatotoxicity in the other patients resulted from paracetamol overdose (n=10) and due to other drugs (n=7); 97% patients had a suicidal intent. Of 671 patients with complete data, ratio of number of patients with hepatotoxicity due to rodenticide to paracetamol overdose was 450:6 (i.e. 75:1). The 451 rodenticidal hepatotoxicity patients (255 males, 75% were 15-34 years old) underwent conservative management (n=396), plasma exchange (n=54) and plasma exchange followed by liver transplant (n=1); 159 patients (35%) had poor outcome (131 died, 28 discharged in moribund state). Based on our observations, we estimate a case burden of 1584 rodenticidal hepatotoxicity patients (95% CI: 265-6119) with poor outcome in 554 patients in Tamil Nadu from January 2019 to June 2019. Population attributable risk for rodenticide as cause of hepatotoxicity was 22.7%.



CONCLUSION: Rodenticide ingestion was an important cause of acute hepatotoxicity in Tamil Nadu. Most patients were young and one-third had poor outcome. Public health interventions are needed to address this.

Language: en