Peterson KF, Adams-Price C. Int. J. Aging Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00914150211027599

Assistive devices can help older adults remain independent; however, they may hesitate to use them due to fears of appearing dependent by embodying aging stereotypes. Reluctance to use assistive devices may lead to decreased life space mobility. The selective optimization with compensation (SOC) model posits that older adults employ strengths to accommodate for age-related functioning declines. The current study examines the predictive power of health perceptions, dependency fears, aging stereotypes, and life space on older adults' views of assistive devices.

RESULTS suggest that older adults with greater life space and dependency fears are more likely to view assistive devices positively.


aging; assistive devices; dependency; life space; stereotypes

