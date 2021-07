Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this randomized control trial is to analyze the efficacy of a Mindfulness-based program (MYmind) in improving ADHD symptoms, associated problems, executive functions, and family functioning.



METHOD: The sample was composed of 30 children (9-14 years old) with an ADHD diagnosis and their parents. Participants were randomized into two groups, the MYmind group (n = 15) and a wait-list group (n = 15). Participants were assessed in three time periods: pre-, post-intervention, and at 6-month follow-up.



RESULTS: After the program, parents reported a decrease in parenting stress and improvements in parenting styles. Six months after the intervention, parents reported significant improvements in children's inattention symptoms, executive functions, learning problems, aggression, and peer relations. Overreactivity was the only variable that showed a decrease in both the post-test and follow-up periods.



CONCLUSION: These results suggest that the MYmind program is a promising treatment for children with ADHD and their parents.

