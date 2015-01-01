SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Levi-Belz Y, Rotem N. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23204

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to deepen our understanding of the interpersonal facilitators of posttraumatic growth (PTG) among suicide-loss survivors (SLSs) by focusing on the effects of attachment models on PTG in a 4-year longitudinal design.

METHOD: One-hundred and fity-two SLSs completed a series of questionnaires tapping attachment models, self-disclosure, social support and PTG in a three-wave study design.

RESULTS: Attachment models, self-disclosure, and perceived social support at T1 were found to predict PTG levels at T2. Self-disclosure alone predicted PTG at T3. Structural equation modeling analysis revealed that interpersonal factors served as mediators of the relationship between attachment models and PTG beyond the PTG trajectory.

CONCLUSIONS: Attachment models play an important role in facilitating PTG among SLSs. Thus, therapeutic interventions based on attachment models of self and other specifically designed to promote a sense of self-worth and confidence in others may be valuable in facilitating growth among SLSs.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; longitudinal; social support; attachment; posttraumatic growth; suicide-loss survivors

