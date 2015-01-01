Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been proposed as a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD), although the mechanisms underlying the putative association are poorly understood. We investigated elderly individuals with a remote history of TBI, aiming to understand how this may have influenced amyloidosis, neurodegeneration, and clinical expression along the AD continuum.



METHODS: Total of 241 individual datasets including amyloid beta (Aβ) positron emission tomography ([(18)F]-AV45), structural MRI, and neuropsychological measures, were obtained from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. The data were stratified into groups with (TBI +) or without (TBI -) history of head injury, and by clinical dementia rating (CDR) scores, into subgroups with normal cognition (CDR = 0) and those with symptomatic cognitive decline (CDR ≥ 0.5). We contrasted the TBI + and TBI - subgroups with respect to the onset age and extent of cognitive decline, cortical thickness changes, and Aβ standard uptake value (SUVr).



RESULTS: Compared to the TBI -/CDR ≥ 0.5 subgroup, the TBI + /CDR ≥ 0.5 subgroup showed a 3-4 year earlier age of cognitive impairment onset (ACIO, p = 0.005). Among those participants on the AD continuum (Aβ + , as defined by a cortical SUVr ≥ 1.23), irrespective of current CDR, a TBI + history was associated with greater Aβ deposition and more pronounced cortical thinning. When matched for severity of cognitive status, the TBI + /CDR ≥ 0.5 group showed greater Aβ burden, but earlier ACIO as compared to the TBI -/CDR ≥ 0.5, suggesting a more indolent clinical AD progression in those with TBI history.



CONCLUSION: Remote TBI history may alter the AD onset trajectory, with approximately 4 years earlier ACIO, greater amyloid deposition, and cortical thinning.

