Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This systematic review synthesized evidence about the relationship between childhood bullying victimization and chronic pain, with a focus on the temporal nature of the relationship and moderating factors, such as the type and intensity of victimization.



METHOD: We included prospective cohort studies that examined the relationship between childhood bullying victimization and pain measured at least three months later. We conducted electronic searches of Medline, EMBASE, PsycINFO, and CINAHL up to June 30, 2019. Standard methodological procedures consistent with Cochrane reviews of prognosis studies were used (PROSPERO record ID 133146).



RESULTS: We included four longitudinal studies (6275 participants) in this review. The mean age of participants at baseline ranged from 10 to 14 years and the follow-up periods ranged from 6 months to 12 years. Two of the four studies were judged as having high risk of bias. Meta-analysis of results from four studies revealed increased risk of pain among victimized compared to non-victimized youth (adjusted OR [95% CI] = 1.45 [1.06-1.97], but the effect size was small and not clinically important. Only one study examined the inverse association (ie, from pain to victimization), and there was not enough evidence to conduct a meaningful analysis of the proposed moderators.



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings were limited by few prospective studies. Meta-analytic findings suggested that victimization may incur some risk for later pain, although the evidence was judged to be very low quality. High-quality studies that measure and report the nuances of bullying victimization are needed to test the proposed moderator models.

Language: en