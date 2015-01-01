Abstract

Reducing youth alcohol use is a public health priority that can be addressed by implementing evidence-based preventive interventions (EBPIs) with high fidelity. However, when EBPIs are delivered in a new geographical setting, lack of contextual fit might interfere with expected effects. The purpose of our study was to understand the contextual fit of the family preventive program, Guiding Good Choices (GGC), to inform its future adaptation in Zacatecas, Mexico. Four focus groups were conducted with parents of children aged 9-14 years (N = 43) from four private companies. After transcribing audiotaped sessions, we used a general inductive approach to obtain codes and derive themes. Parents expressed a high level of interest in program content, highlighting its potential to decrease underage drinking in Mexico. Surface-structure modifications of program audiovisual materials (e.g., new videos with Mexican actors and locations) and delivery methods were recommended by parents to maximize participant acceptability and engagement. Participant definitions of family and perception of family dynamics both support the cultural relevance of the program modules and activities related to this content. Underage drinking was acknowledged by parents as a major problem in Zacatecas. Our findings suggest a need for incorporating an extra session that focuses on addressing low alcohol literacy levels and parents' positive alcohol expectancies. Machismo was not considered a cultural factor that could affect attendance and program activities. In fact, we observed an opportunity to use local masculinity to ensure practice of parental skills at home. Due to the needs expressed by participants and the apparent compatibility and fit of the curriculum contents with the new context, we conclude that GGC could be an adequate EBPI for preventing underage drinking in Mexico.

Language: en