Mayman NA, Tuhrim S, Jetté N, Dhamoon MS, Stein LK. J. Stroke Cerebrovasc. Dis. 2021; 30(9): 105948.
(Copyright © 2021, National Stroke Association (U.S.A.), Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: Post-stroke depression (PSD) occurs in approximately one-third of ischemic stroke patients. However, there is conflicting evidence on sex differences in PSD. We sought to assess sex differences in risk and time course of PSD in US ischemic stroke (IS) patients. We hypothesized that women are at greater risk of PSD than men, and that a greater proportion of women experience PSD in the acute post-stroke phase.
Stroke; Cerebrovascular accidents; Ischemic stroke; Post-stroke depression; Stroke epidemiology