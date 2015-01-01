|
Citation
Davis D, Cairns C. NCHS Data Brief 2021; (410): 1-8.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, United States National Center for Health Statistics)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In 2017-2018, an average of 3.4 million emergency department (ED) visits for motor vehicle crash injuries occurred annually (1,2). Most persons injured or killed in motor vehicle crashes are occupants (3). Medical care costs and productivity losses associated with crash injuries and deaths exceeded $75 billion in 2017 (4). This report presents ED visit rates for motor vehicle crashes by age, race and ethnicity, health insurance status, and census region. Data for this report are from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NHAMCS), an annual nationally representative survey of nonfederal, general, and short-stay hospitals (1,2).
Language: en