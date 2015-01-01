Abstract

The road traffic traumatism remains among the most actual medical social problems in Russia. The injured because of road traffic accidents suffer of predominant severe multiple and combined injuries (polytrauma) very often resulting in permanent disablement and lethal outcomes. The existing three-level system of traumatologic centers to supply specialized medical care of the injured in road traffic accidents demonstrates efficiency only on condition of observation of routing of patients. The new organizational approaches to specialized medical care to the injured at the hospital stage is needed for further decreasing of lethality and disability in group of victims of road traffic accidents.

Language: ru