Rossom RC, Richards JE, Sterling S, Ahmedani B, Boggs JM, Yarborough BJH, Beck A, Lloyd K, Frank C, Liu V, Clinch SB, Patke LD, Simon GE. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The health care systems affiliated with the Mental Health Research Network strive to be learning health care systems that identify and address evidence gaps of importance to clinicians, patients, and funders. This column describes how research guides clinical care and clinical care guides research in the area of suicide prevention as well as some of the challenges of conducting embedded research.
Language: en
Suicide; mental health; Research/service delivery