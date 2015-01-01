Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the contribution of gerontotechnologies in nursing care to older adults with Parkinson's disease, aiming at the prevention of falls.



METHOD: Convergent Assistance Research, through the development and evaluation of gerontechnologies focused on the prevention of falls in older adults with Parkinson's Disease. Clinical evaluation, interviews and workshops with older adults were carried out, as well as analysis and judgment of the materials developed by ten judges certified in gerontology by the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology.



RESULTS: Older adults need at least six years of study to understand the educational gerontotechnology development. The objectives related to the content, understanding of the text, illustration, presentation, motivation and cultural adaptation were achieved.



CONCLUSION: The educational gerontotechnology developed has relevant content, which can be used by older adults, family members and caregivers, to generate clarification of questions on the theme of fall prevention for older adults with Parkinson's Disease.

Language: en