Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the authors' experiences in planning and implementing a training course based on the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.



METHOD: This is an experience report with qualitative characteristics of a descriptive nature and cross-sectional cut. In 2019, nurses were trained to care for victims of sexual violence through a course known in the United States as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. The course lasted 40 hours and was offered to nurses. The didactic strategies used were dialogued exposure, group dynamics and realistic simulation for clinical-gynecological examination with volunteers.



RESULTS: For five days, 20 nurses underwent training. The contents covered Brazilian legislation, protocols for assisting victims, anamnesis, physical examination, collection and preservation of forensic remains. The practical classes took place in the last two days of training. At the end of the course, a written assessment was applied.



CONCLUSION: The course provided the opportunity for the consolidation of important knowledge for nurses to care for victims of sexual violence, collection and preservation of traces and participation in the chain of custody.

Language: en