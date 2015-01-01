Abstract

In their study titled "the correlation between fear of falling and upper extremity muscle strength" published in the Saudi Medical Journal, April 2021, Dr. Yardimci et al1 studied the relationship between fear of falling (FOF) and upper extremity muscle strength. This single-center, cross-sectional study lacked longitudinal follow-up; hence, it is difficult to make generalized conclusions. The authors also acknowledged that the data are observational due to the study's cross-sectional design; therefore, they could not establish a cause-and-effect relationship.1



The study excluded patients confined to bed. It is unclear why the authors excluded these patients, as such patients could have a high FOF, consequently limiting their activities to bed. Similarly, other musculoskeletal diagnoses affect upper extremity strength and function. Examples include hand osteoarthritis, shoulder impingement syndrome, and rheumatological or degenerative bone and joint diseases.2-4 These are not mentioned in the exclusion criteria and could potentially lead to a selection bias.



The Geriatric Depression Scale is validated for the elderly population,5 so it may not be applicable in a population <65 years. The study by Dr. Yardmici et al1 included patients ranging from 43 to 97 years of age. Additionally, elderly people >75 years of age have an increased risk of low handgrip strength6 and may also have balance-related problems. This could potentially affect the interpretation of the results. Moreover, the population, being nursing home residents, would have practical limitations in relation to the Falls Efficacy Scale (FES) (for example, cleaning the house, going to the shop). These activities may not be relevant to nursing home residents, as most of their daily activities/tasks will be facilitated. Also, nursing homes have other practical limitations for conducting the Lawton-Brody Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (iADL) scale, as it includes categories like shopping and laundry, which may not be applicable to nursing homes...

