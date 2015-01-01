Abstract

The early identification of individuals at risk of fear of falling after stroke is crucial in order to individualise preventive actions and interventions. The aim of this study was to identify the incidence of, and baseline factors in acute stroke that are associated with fear of falling at 6 months after stroke. Fear of falling was assessed by one question, which was answered by 279 of 452 eligible individuals. Univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed to determine the factors that were associated with fear of falling. The dependent variable was fear of falling at 6 months after stroke. The independent variables were related to function, activity and participation, including personal and environmental factors. Fear of falling was reported by 117 (41.9%) individuals. Poor postural control in acute stroke, measured using the modified version of the Postural Assessment Scale for Stroke Patients (odds ratio [OR]: 2.60, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.26-5.36), and being physically inactive prior to the stroke, measured using the Saltin-Grimby Physical Activity Scale (OR: 2.04, 95% CI: 1.01-4.12), were found to be associated with fear of falling at 6 months after stroke. The findings in this study are useful in clinical practice to optimise rehabilitation after stroke.

Language: en