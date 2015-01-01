Abstract

PURPOSE: There is a growing interest in the co-occurring natures of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and unmeasured types of adversity. The current body of knowledge may also lack plausible mechanisms linking ACEs to mental health in young adulthood. This study aims to identify early adversity patterns using expanded ACEs items and investigate the pathway of ACEs and self-esteem to depressive symptoms in young adulthood.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent and Adult Health, including a nationally representative sample in the U.S. (N = 10,702). We identified the ACEs patterns and estimated the direct and indirect associations between ACEs and depressive symptoms through self-esteem, using a latent class analysis with a distal outcome.



RESULTS: This study identified four distinct groups of ACEs that include Child Maltreatment, Household Dysfunction, Violence, and Low Adversity. The Child Maltreatment class showed a significantly higher risk of depressive symptoms compared to other ACEs groups. Self-esteem mediated the negative association of child maltreatment with depressive symptoms. The Violence class presented a significantly higher risk of depressive symptoms than Low Adversity, but no mediation of self-esteem was found.



CONCLUSION: The study highlights the profound consequence of child abuse/neglect and identifies self-esteem as a plausible mediating mechanism. Researchers and practitioners should increase collaboration efforts to prevent early adversity exposures and detrimental effects on mental health.

