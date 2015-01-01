SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wagenheim C, Drexler D, Benhamed A, Gabilly L, Lefort H. Soins 2021; 66(856): 16-19.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/S0038-0814(21)00157-2

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Disaster is a risk which health professionals must learn to manage without ever being sure that they will be confronted with it. A health crisis will have potentially significant repercussions within healthcare facilities. Emergency response plans as well as a shared culture enable healthcare workers to face a crisis by being organised.


Language: fr

Keywords

Humans; Health Personnel; France; Emergencies; Emergency Service, Hospital; disaster; COVID-19; Covid-19; "Orsan" plan; *Disaster Planning; *Disasters; catastrophe; crise sanitaire; dispositif Orsan; emergency response plan; health crisis; plan de secours

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print