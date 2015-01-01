|
Kim HJ, Ali S, Kelly LD. Am. J. Ophthalmol. Case Rep. 2021; 23: e101149.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34195480
PURPOSE: To report the case of a 25-year-old male who sustained significant ocular trauma from a confirmed foam round. To review the scientific literature on kinetic impact projectiles and legislation currently proposed to regulate their use. OBSERVATIONS: A 25-year-old male presented to the emergency department with acute pain and vision loss in his left eye after being struck by a foam round. Initial exam showed significant periorbital ecchymosis, multiple eyelid lacerations, microhyphema, and vitreous hemorrhage. Computed tomography revealed fractures of the inferior and medial orbital walls. Optical coherence tomography also demonstrated full-thickness macular hole. Microhyphema resolved after 15 days with steroid and mydriatic drops. Vision at 60 days after injury stabilized at 20/60. Repeat OCT at this time revealed closure of the macular hole. Care for the patient is ongoing.
Ocular trauma; Foam round; Kinetic impact projectile; Less-lethal munitions; Marking round; Rubber bullet