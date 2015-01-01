|
Citation
|
Almeida TC, Guarda R, Cunha O. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 120: e105179.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Positive childhood experiences have a positive effect on adulthood, and the absence of positive experiences can be more damaging throughout life than the presence of adversity. Recently, researchers have developed the Benevolent Childhood Experiences Scale (BCEs), an instrument designed to assess positive childhood experiences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Victimization; Childhood; Adulthood; Adversity; Benevolent experiences