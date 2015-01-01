Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health disorders and related suicide attempts are increasing in both the adult and pediatric patient populations. Because of the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, there is increased use of psychotropic medications in adult and pediatric patients, which can pose a risk for potentially adverse pediatric ingestions. The objective was to determine trends and outcomes for pediatric psychotropic medication ingestions reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) National Poison Data System (NPDS).



METHODS: This was a retrospective review of pediatric (≤18 years of age) exposures reported to AAPCC NPDS between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2018. Single psychotropic medication ingestions of atypical antipsychotics, bupropion, buspirone, clonidine, lithium, methylphenidate, mirtazapine, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), trazodone, and tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) were examined.



RESULTS: Over the 10-year study period, 356,548 pediatric psychotropic medication ingestions were reported to NPDS. SSRI ingestions were the most frequently reported (34%), followed by atypical antipsychotics (17%), and methylphenidate (15%). Unintentional ingestions were most prominent in patients 0-12 years of age (79%), whereas, in patients age 13-18 years, 76% were intentional. SSRI ingestions were asymptomatic in 68% of cases. Clonidine and bupropion ingestions had the highest proportion of moderate and major clinical effects (29 and 25%, respectively). There were 29 deaths: atypical antipsychotics (n = 4), bupropion (n = 10), lithium (n = 1), SNRI (n = 1), SSRIs (n = 7), and TCAs (n = 6); 19 (65%) were in adolescent patients.



CONCLUSIONS: SSRIs were the most frequently reported ingestion, while bupropion and clonidine were associated with a high percentage of moderate and major clinical effects. This study demonstrates opportunities for targeted prevention strategies to prevent potentially adverse pediatric ingestions to psychotropic medications.

Language: en