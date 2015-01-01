Abstract

Suicide is a crucial public health concern for American Indian and Alaska native (AIAN) communities. AIANs have the highest suicide rate compared to all other ethnic groups in the United States. Social relations are a salient fixture of AIAN culture. The primary aims of this study were to describe the personal networks of AI youth that have recently had a suicide attempt or suicidal ideation and to identify key network differences between the two groups. This study uses personal networks collected among AIs living on a reservation in the Southwest. Our sample included 46 American Indians that have recently attempted suicide or had suicidal ideation. We explored social network characteristics of the two groups descriptively as well as comparatively (t-tests). Our findings suggest that AI youth that have attempted suicide nominate more friends in their networks that have used alcohol and drugs compared to the networks of AI youth that have recent suicide ideation. Additionally, AI youth that recently attempted suicide have used alcohol and drugs with their network peers at a higher rate than youth that have had recent suicide ideation. Lastly, AI youth that have attempted suicide recently were significantly more likely to have more nominated friends in their networks that they had reached out to when they were struggling with suicide compared to their peers that have experienced recent suicide ideation. These results indicate a promising method moving forward to identify unique intervention strategies that extend beyond the individual.

Language: en