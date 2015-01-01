|
Cavelti M, Kaess M. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Suicide is among the leading causes of death worldwide, especially among adolescents [8, 24]. The estimated suicide rate for 10- to 19-year-olds based on WHO mortality data from 2010 to 2016 is 3.77/100,000 people [12]. Estimated lifetime prevalence of suicide ideation, plans, and attempts among adolescents are 12.1%, 4.0%, and 4.1%, respectively [20]. The risk of suicide is relatively low in childhood, and significantly increases from early adolescence to late adolescence and early adulthood [7, 12]. The high prevalence and significance of adolescent suicidal behavior stand in strong contrast to the fact that "at-risk youths" are notoriously poor help-seekers [30]. For example, a recent study in adolescents between 11 and 19 years of age found a delay of approximately one year between the first suicide attempt and receiving appropriate professional care [19].
