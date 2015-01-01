|
Giannotti M, Mazzoni N, Bentenuto A, Venuti P, de Falco S. Fam. Process 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
Evidence of psychological distress in families during COVID-19 outbreak are arising. However, the perceived changes in psychological adjustment during home confinement with respect to the period before the pandemic have not been addressed yet. Moreover, little is known about the role of coparenting and specific COVID-19 contextual variables on parental stress and children's behavioral difficulties in the Italian context. Using a cross-sectional survey, we collected data on 841 Italian parents of children aged 3-11 years with typical development during the home confinement (20th April-18th May). We analyzed levels of parental stress, coparenting, and child externalizing behaviors before and during the home confinement. Additionally, hierarchical regressions were performed to investigate predictors of parental stress and child externalizing behaviors during the lockdown.
Language: en
Children; Parents; COVID-19; cocrianza; conductas de exteriorización; Coparenting; estrés de los padres; Externalizing behaviors; niños; padres; Parental stress; 亲子关系; 外化行为; 孩子; 父母; 父母压力