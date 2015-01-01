|
Fullwood D, Cameron C, Means S, Anton S, Stickley ZL, Hale R, Wilkie DJ. Health Promot. Perspect. 2021; 11(2): 219-229.
34195046
BACKGROUND: Media advertisements displaying aggression and violence in public transit spaces represent a public health concern. The high visibility of ads likely contributes to increased levels of aggression among New York City (NYC) youths traveling across boroughs. Given the importance of the physical, psychological and social environment in shaping the lives of youth, additional attention is warranted regarding how media advertisements are promoted within public transit spaces across America. The aim of this study was to document quantity and placement of advertisements illustrating aggressive and violent content throughout the NYC public transit subway system.
Violence; Aggression; Subways; Advertising; New York City