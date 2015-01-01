Abstract

Genital self-mutilation (GSM) is a rare phenomenon encountered mostly within the context of severe mental illness. The following case report highlights a rare case of self-inflicted total penile self-amputation in a patient with a psychiatric history of polydrug abuse and attention deficit disorder (ADD). The patient engaged in penile self-amputation under the influence of command hallucinations and religious delusions. He was operated on with microsurgical penile replantation but the penis had to be amputated after two weeks because of postoperative complications. The patient was admitted for compulsory psychiatric treatment. During the prolonged hospitalization course, he was arrested for stabbing two other patients and was transferred to a forensic psychiatric unit. The case fits the description for Klingsor Syndrome and involved multiple interacting risk factors that complicated the initial presentation and the ensuing management of the condition in the hospital setting.

