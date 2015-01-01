Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recently, the assessment of pain has been used as a parameter to differentiate adolescents who indulge in deliberate self-harm from healthy individuals.



AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: The present study was conducted to compare pain sensitivity between three groups, i.e., nonsuicidal self-injury/nonsuicidal self-harm (NSSI), suicide attempters (SA), and matched healthy control (NSSI, SA, and healthy controls).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Ninety participants (30-NSSI, 30-SA, and 30 matched control) between the age of 10 and 25 years were inducted from the individuals who came for help at the outdoor and emergency services for recent self-harm. Pain sensitivity was assessed by cold pain stimulation test through a cold pressor task.



RESULTS: Pain threshold, pain tolerance, total pain index as well as pain experience intensity were significantly different in the three groups.



CONCLUSION: Participants who indulge in NSSI and SA have significantly higher pain threshold, pain tolerance, total pain index, and pain experience intensity as compared to healthy control. Although all the pain parameters were higher in the NSSI group as compared to SA group, the difference did not reach to significant level.

Language: en