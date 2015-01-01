Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of mortality in schizophrenia. The study attempts to find an association of suicidal ideation, a less studied entity than suicide attempt, with various sociodemographic and clinical profiles in patients with schizophrenia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: It is a cross-sectional study involving 140 patients diagnosed as schizophrenia. Sociodemographic and clinical profiles were collected using a semi-structured proforma. Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale, Calgary Depression Scale for Schizophrenia, InterSePT Scale for Suicidal Thinking, and Drug Attitude Inventory-10 were applied to assess psychopathology, depressive symptoms, suicidal ideas, and attitude toward psychotropics, respectively. The analysis was done using appropriate statistics.



RESULTS: Majority of the study sample were Hindus, male, unmarried, literate, unemployed, and belonging from lower socioeconomic class. About 25.7% attempted suicide earlier and 29.3% currently have suicidal ideation. A previous suicide attempt, family history of psychiatric illness and that of suicide and comorbid substance use, significantly predicted (p < 0.05) a current suicidal ideation. Ideation has also been found to be significantly correlated to comorbid depression and the positive, negative, emotional, and excitement domains of schizophrenic psychopathology.



CONCLUSION: The current study shows suicidal ideations in schizophrenia patients to be significantly related to schizophrenic psychopathology and comorbid depression, thus calling for a holistic management in preventing a fatal outcome.

