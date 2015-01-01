|
Fox EH, Chapman JE, Moland AM, Alfonsin NE, Frank LD, Sallis JF, Conway TL, Cain KL, Geremia C, Cerin E, Vanwolleghem G, Van Dyck D, Queralt A, Molina-García J, Hino AAF, Lopes AADS, Salmon J, Timperio A, Kershaw SE. Int. J. Behav. Nutr. Phys. Act. 2021; 18(1): 84.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
OBJECTIVES: The use of online imagery by non-local observers to conduct remote, centralized collection of streetscape audit data in international studies has the potential to enhance efficiency of collection and comparability of such data for research on built environments and health. The objectives of the study were to measure (1) the consistency in responses between local in-field observers and non-local remote online observers and (2) the reliability between in-country online observers and non-local remote online observers using the Microscale Audit of Pedestrian Streetscapes Global tool to characterize pedestrian-related features along streets in five countries.
Language: en
Physical activity; Built environment; Reliability; Microscale; Pedestrian audit; Remote data collection